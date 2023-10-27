ADVERTISEMENT

People will reject TDP-JSP alliance: Minister Botcha

October 27, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that former CM Chandrababu had cheated the A.P. people by not implementing TDP’s manifesto after assuming power in 2014

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on October 27 said that the people would reject the TDP-Jana Sena Party alliance in the 2024 general elections as they were keen to support YSRCP which ensured livelihood, dignity and empowerment to backward classes, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and minorities and other marginalised sections of the society. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on October 27 said that the people would reject the TDP-Jana Sena Party alliance in the 2024 general elections as they were keen to support YSRCP which ensured livelihood, dignity and empowerment to backward classes, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and minorities and other marginalised sections of the society.

Along with Ministers Budi Mutyala Naidu, and Meruga Nagarjuna, he addressed the press conference in Vizianagaram ahead of the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra to be held in Gajapathinagaram constituency. Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that former Chief Minister Chandrababu had cheated the A.P. people by not implementing TDP’s manifesto after assuming power in 2014.

He said that Mr. Babu was jailed by the court of law and TDP cannot blame the government for his imprisonment. He refuted the allegations of Chandra Babu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari who sought freedom for the people for YSRCP’s rule.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that she was holding meetings without any restrictions and it was indicating that freedom of speech was not curtailed by the administration. Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu, S.Kota legislator Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, YSRCP North Andhra coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

