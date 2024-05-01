People will protect me from ‘hate politics’ of Naidu, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

May 01, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 1 (Wednesday) said that the people of the State would protect him from the “hate and criminal politics” of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Referring to Mr. Naidu’s remarks during a public meeting in Bobbili of Vizianagaram district, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the TDP national president was behind the murders of Kapu leader Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga and IAS officer Raghavendra.

He also alleged that TDP founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao died due to the mental agony caused by Mr. Naidu after the former was dethroned from the Chief Minister’s post in 1995.

“During a session in the Assembly, Mr. Naidu had threatened that I would disappear in the air like my father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. It indicated his criminal conspiracies. However, I have faith in the people that they would protect me if the opposition party leaders plan to eliminate me,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He urged the people to vote for YSRCP Bobbili MLA candidate Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu and Vizianagaram MP nominee Bellana Chandrasekhar.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the YSRCP manifesto had caught the attention of everyone. “People will not believe in the promises made by Mr. Naidu and his alliance partners. The TDP national president will forget all promises conveniently and put the party manifesto in dustbin as he had done after the elections in 2014,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had kept all the promises and urged the people to vote for all YSRCP MLA and Lok Sabha candidates. “I am confident that the beneficiaries who have received around ₹2.7 lakh crore under various welfare schemes will bless the YSRCP candidates in the elections,” he said.

