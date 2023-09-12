ADVERTISEMENT

People will not vote for YSRCP anymore, says TDP leader

September 12, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - GUNTUR

Jagan committed an irrevocable blunder by falsely implicating Naidu, says former MLA

Sambasiva Rao M.

Former MLA Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao addressing a press conference at his residence in Guntur city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy committed an irrevocable blunder by falsely implicating Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu in a case and arresting him, said TDP leader and former MLA Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao.

Addressing a press conference in Guntur on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that people of the State are now realising the real nature of the Chief Minister and would no longer vote for the YSRCP in the 2024 elections.

“The arrest of Mr. Naidu is an act of political vendetta and part of a larger conspiracy to undermine the credibility of TDP leaders,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Stating that the TDP was prepared to face the atrocities being committed by the YSRCP and the Chief Minister, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the CID had no evidence to back up its allegations against Mr. Naidu. “The Chief Minister is preparing to foist more cases on Mr. Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh only to tarnish their reputation. As Mr. Jagan himself was lodged in prison for 16 months for amassing disproportionate assets worth lakhs of crores, he is now trying to project the TDP leaders as corrupt people as well,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged.

