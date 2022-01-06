People will not believe Naidu, says Sajjala

GUNTUR

06 January 2022 00:26 IST

‘TDP has to change its candidate for Kuppam in next elections’

People are not going to believe TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as they have witnessed the dark age during his term, Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the people had reposed their faith in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had risen to new heights with his good governance, taking welfare to the next level, while the TDP remained a failed party.

“Mr. Naidu can only dream about coming to power. In reality, the situation in the TDP has come to such a pass that it has to change its candidate for Kuppam (now being represented by Mr. Naidu) in the next elections,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that people had rejected Mr. Naidu in the 2019 elections, he said, instead of correcting his mistakes, the TDP chief was continuing to commit the same errors.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said schemes such as ‘Chandranna Kanuka’, Anna Canteen, and Ramadan Tofa had been discontinued because of corruption in them. Bills worth ₹3.5 lakh had been shown as ₹35 lakh, and huge sums of public money was looted, the YSRCP leader charged.

He also criticised Mr. Naidu for “betraying” the people of Krishna and Guntur districts by not completing the development works such as flyovers.

He said people had faith in Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who stood by his promise and credited more than ₹1.2 lakh crore into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through DBT in the last 30 months, leaving no space for corruption.

The government incurred debts because of public welfare and continued welfare initiatives despite financial difficulties caused by COVID-19, he said.

Unlike Mr. Naidu, who misused public funds and distorted figures, the YSRCP government had records for every rupee spent, he said.