People will not believe Chandrababu Naidu and his partners: Y.V. Subba Reddy

April 11, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Pedika Rajanna Dora offering bouquet to YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

YSR Congress Party’s (YSR) regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, on Thursday, said that people would not believe former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his promises since he would conveniently forget them after assuming power. He said that YSRCP would win the forthcoming elections in spite of TDP having alliance with other parties, including JSP and BJP.

Along with Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora and Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, he reviewed the party’s prospects in all Assembly constituencies of united Vizianagaram district. He took feedbacks from Vizianagaram MP candidate Bellana Chandrasekhar and MLAs Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao (S. Kota), Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu (Bobbili) and others.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that YSRCP’s victory would be imminent with the beneficiaries of welfare schemes eagerly waiting to vote for the party in the elections. Mr. Subba Reddy asked all local leaders to work in tandem and avoid complacency. Mr. Satyanarayana said that effective poll management at booth level would ensure more majority for all YSRCP candidates.

