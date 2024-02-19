GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People will completely reject YSRCP in ensuing elections: Ashok Gajapathi Raju

February 19, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP senior leaders Avanapu Vijay and Pilla Vijaykumar joining TDP in the presence of former Union Minister P. Ashok Ganapati Raju on Monday.

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, on Monday, said that people would completely reject YSRCP in ensuing elections as leaders of the ruling party were also fed up with the poor administration and under-development in the last five years.

YSRCP’s former coordinator of Vizianagaram Avanapu Vijay, Vizianagaram District Cooperative and Marketing Society (DCMS) chairperson Pilla Vijaykumar, former councillor Gadu Apparao and their followers formally joined TDP in the presence of Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raju said that their joining would further strengthen TDP in Vizianagaram. He also recalled about their services to the backward classes in the district.

Mr. Vijay and Mr. Vijaykumar alleged that YSRCP high command and local MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy had completely ignored them though they were with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy since 2011 when the latter had taken up ‘Odarpu Yatra’, defying the directive of Congress high command.

