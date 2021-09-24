People will be burdened with taxes due to the policies of Centre, alleges CITU

‘Call for Bharat Bandh given to step up pressure on govt. to repeal Farm Acts and labour codes’

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State vice-president D. Govinda Rao on Friday said that the people would be burdened with multiple taxes and service charges in future with the privatisation of national highways, railway stations, railway tracks and transmission lines. He formally launched a bike rally at Etcherla of the Srikakulam district to garner support of people for the proposed Bharat Bandh on September 27.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Govinda Rao alleged that every common man would be victim with the policies of the Union government. He said that the bandh call was given to step up pressure on the government to repeal Farm Acts and labour codes. Mr. Govinda Rao alleged that the YSRCP extended its support for ‘draconian’ Acts when they were introduced in Parliament. CITU district secretary N.V. Ramana, CITU Etcherla leaders P.Durga Prasad, Gowri Sankar, D.Bangarraju and others toured several villages on bikes as part of the awareness programmes.