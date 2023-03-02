People warned against rising temperatures in Andhra Pradesh

March 02, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 03:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Summer in Andhra Pradesh is likely to be much hotter this year as many districts are likely to witness normal and above normal maximum temperatures between March and May.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s seasonal forecast, all districts in the coastal region and a few in Rayalaseema are likely to witness above-normal maximum temperatures during summer, while others in Rayalaseema may witness normal maximum temperatures.

As per IMD, occurrence of heatwave during March to May is likely over many regions of Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Also, most of the districts are likely to experience heatwave and severe heatwave conditions.

In view of the rising temperatures, AP State Disaster Management Authority has cautioned the public to be mindful and follow necessary precautions to avoid falling sick due to heatwaves.

APSDMA Managing Director B.R. Ambedkar, in a release on Wednesday, said that in the last week of February, Kauthalam mandal of Kurnool recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius and on Tuesday, Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram recorded maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius .

He said, peak maximum temperatures would be witnessed in April and May and the intensity of heatwave conditions would be more this season. According to APSDMA, the highest maximum temperature recorded in summers between 2017 and 2022 were 46.7 degrees Celsius, 43.1, 46.4, 47.8, 45.9 and 45.9 respectively.

In 2016, 723 people died due to heatstroke, while in 2017, 236 people died. In 2018, eight people died due to heatstroke and 28 people died in 2019. There were no heatstroke deaths in the last three summers, Dr. Ambedkar said.

He said the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) would continuously monitor the change in weather and advise all the district administrations accordingly.

He said APSDMA had set up 24x7 helpline to address the issues related to rising temperatures and heatwave conditions. People can call 112, 1070 or 1800 425 0101 for any help or information, he said.

He advised people working outdoors to make plans to finish work before noon and take precautions to avoid long exposure to the sun. Staying hydrated by consuming oral rehydration solution, water, buttermilk, coconut water and others was necessary for senior citizens, pregnant women and children, he said.