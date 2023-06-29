People want those who wish Jagan’s defeat to leave Andhra Pradesh, says Ambati Rambabu

June 29, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - SATTENAPALLI (PALNADU DISTRICT)

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Thursday said that people of the State wanted those who wished the defeat of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy leave Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media at his residence here, Mr. Rambabu, while reacting to the remarks of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, said, “The JSP chief is saying that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy must be defeated in the elections. Who will be elected then? If anybody other than Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy comes to power, all the welfare schemes will be stopped. Hence, the people want to see him again as Chief Minister. Those who wish to stop Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should leave the State, and that is the wish of the people now.”

Mr. Rambabu alleged that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was using abusive language against the ruling party leaders. He also dubbed TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam as a failure.

Referring to the TDP leaders from Sattenapalli resorting to a selfie challenge, he said, that Kanna Lakshminarayana had no moral right to challenge the government, as he was not with the TDP when certain works were taken up.

