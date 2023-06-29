HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People want those who wish Jagan’s defeat to leave Andhra Pradesh, says Ambati Rambabu

If anybody other than Jagan Mohan Reddy is elected, all the welfare schemes will be stopped, fears Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu

June 29, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - SATTENAPALLI (PALNADU DISTRICT)

Sambasiva Rao M.
Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu addressing the media at Sattenapalli in Palnadu district on Thursday.

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu addressing the media at Sattenapalli in Palnadu district on Thursday.

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Thursday said that people of the State wanted those who wished the defeat of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy leave Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media at his residence here, Mr. Rambabu, while reacting to the remarks of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, said, “The JSP chief is saying that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy must be defeated in the elections. Who will be elected then? If anybody other than Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy comes to power, all the welfare schemes will be stopped. Hence, the people want to see him again as Chief Minister. Those who wish to stop Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should leave the State, and that is the wish of the people now.”

Mr. Rambabu alleged that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was using abusive language against the ruling party leaders. He also dubbed TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam as a failure.

Referring to the TDP leaders from Sattenapalli resorting to a selfie challenge, he said, that Kanna Lakshminarayana had no moral right to challenge the government, as he was not with the TDP when certain works were taken up.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.