People waiting for fall in prices, not freebies: Chinta Mohan

May 31, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Congress leader and former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Wednesday stated that the people of Andhra Pradesh were waiting for the prices of commodities to fall instead of ‘welfare schemes’.

Addressing a press conference here, Dr. Mohan said; “The poor have been suffering from hunger and the rise in the price of commodities as a result of the weakening of the Public Distribution System (PDS) in the State. In recent years, the State has seen a sharp rise in the economic inequality”.

On TDP’s manifesto-2024, Dr. Mohan observed that the manifesto would not be possible to implement in Andhra Pradesh given its present state of the ‘economy’.

On aid for Dalit students, Dr. Mohan alleged; “The State government has cancelled the scholarships for Dalit and Tribal students in the 20 universities in Andhra Pradesh, leading to rise in the drop-out in the higher education”. He alleged that the YSRCP had ignored unemployment.

