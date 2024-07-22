People voted for development and not for vindictive politics, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

People in the State voted for progressive government and not for vindictive politics and the present government would live up to their expectations, said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu while addressing the legislature party meeting of the TDP, Jana Sena Party and the BJP on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, all the Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and MLCs participated in this meeting held at the Assembly meeting hall, where Mr. Naidu strictly maintained that he would not compromise on the law and order and corruption in any form in the State. Mr. Naidu suggested to all the elected members to restrain from any revenge politics, as the previous YSRCP government did for five years.

He said that, “All the public knew that how the YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy tried to blame the TDP for the murder of his paternal uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, despite knowing the fact. Mr. Jagan is known for these kind of misleading politics. The other live example is, Mr. Jagan was trying to project a murder at Vinukonda as a political murder. Everyone in the State is aware that the Vinukonda murder was due to a personal rivalry between two individuals. On the other hand, Mr. Jagan was demanding Presidential rule in the State by projecting this murder.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu added, “Mr. Jagan resorted to vindictive politics and lodged fabricated cases on Opposition leaders. I was one of the biggest victims of the vindictive politics of Mr. Jagan. I spent 53 days in jail, even though I did not commit any crime. Still, I am refraining from revenge politics and suggesting you to follow the same. Because people voted for us to provide good governance, a balance between welfare and development. Refrain from indulging in any kind of clashes with the YSRCP cadre in the State. Let the law take its own course of action and punish them in the court.”

Mr. Naidu alleged that previous government ruined all the institutions and systematically damaged the finances of the State. Stating that the State was left with an empty purse, the Chief Minister added that he has been concentrating on generating wealth. Mr. Naidu said that despite financial problems, the NDA government commenced implementing welfare schemes and released funds for repairing the damaged roads, within one month.

He said that the government officials also were not working properly, due to the inefficient and bad governance of Mr. Jagan. Stating that the present government has many challenges, the Chief Minister said that while addressing them, both welfare and development should be delivered.

Free sand policy

Explaining about the free sand policy, Mr. Naidu observed that there would be no scope for the political intervention in any manner. He said that, if he comes to know that any MLA or other leader indulged in corruption in free sand policy, then it would be viewed very seriously and suggested them to stay away from it.

Nominated posts

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the Jana Sena Party would extend 100% support to the Chief Minister in all the development and welfare decisions being taken by the government. Responding to a suggestion from Minister Nadendla Manohar, the Chief Minister instructed all the MLAs to send proposals for nominated posts, in coordination with the TDP, Jana Sena Party and the BJP leaders at their respective Assembly Constituencies. He said that all party leaders should be given opportunities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.