People urged to soak in patriotic spirit of Republic Day

January 26, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration Praveen Kumar on Thursday unfurled the national flag as part of the 74 th Republic Day celebrations at his office at Vaddeswaram near here.

Mr. Praveen Kumar, along with other officials of the department, paid rich tributes to the national leaders on the occasion. He said the Republic Day was an occasion to soak in the spirit of patriotism and pledge to protect and uphold the democratic ideals of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity as enshrined in the Constitution. “As public servants, it is our duty to ensure that the fruits of independence reached the grassroot level across the country, he said.

