People capturing ‘Narakasura Vadha’ act on their mobile phones as the giant effigy of Narakasura is set on fire as part of the Deepavali celebrations in Ongole on Monday | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Deepavali was celebrated with religious fervour in Ongole and other parts of the Prakasam district amidst pleasant weather across the south coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 24, Monday .

A 39-feet effigy of the mythological demon king ‘Narakasura’ was stuffed with a variety of crackers and set ablaze as part of the traditional ‘Narakasura Vadha’ programme held in the town.

A little girl dressed like Satyabhama, the consort of Lord Krishna, shot an arrow at the Narakasura effigy on Monday that set it on fire.

After a gap of two years of COVID-19 restrictions, youth gathered in large numbers to see the fireworks. They jostled each other to capture the fireworks on their smart phones.

The Tata building centre was packed with audience who came to witness ‘Narakasura Vadha’ programme organised by the Ongole Friends Club for the tenth successive year.

Meanwhile, artistes arrived on traditionally decorated chariots to sing long-winding Telugu poems about the Deepavali mythology from Kothapatnam Bus Stand to the Gandhi road in the wee hours of Monday.

The price rise did not seem to deter the enthusiasm of the public this year as they dressed in new clothes, fed each other sweets and celebrated the festival by lighting up the sky with firecrackers.

The houses were decorated with flower arrangements and rangoli designs. Many performed the special Mahalakshmi pooja in the evening which is believed to bring wealth to the households.