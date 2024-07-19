ADVERTISEMENT

People throng rythu bazaars as tomato price touches ₹80 a kg in markets

Published - July 19, 2024 07:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Excessive rain in the tomato-producing region of Annamayya district leads to price hike across State; rates to keep fluctuating in city for 10 to 15 more days until situation improves in Rayalaseema, says Patamata Rythu Bazaar Estate Officer

The Hindu Bureau

People buying tomatoes at a rythu bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

People thronged rythu bazaars on Thursday to buy tomatoes as the prices shot up once again in Vijayawada, with the markets and stalls selling the staple vegetable at the rate of ₹80 a kg. The prices have been hovering around ₹70 in some stalls and markets for two days now.

At rythu bazaars across the city, the vegetable was sold at ₹58 per kg on Thursday. Karunakar, Estate Officer, at the Patamata Rythu Bazaar, said the excessive rain in the tomato-producing region of Annamayya district had led to the price hike across the State.

All the nine rythu bazaars in the city get tomatoes from the markets of Madanapalle. “But with the demand rising and supply declining due to low yield and crop damage, the agricultural department procured tomatoes from Anantapur district and supplied them to the rythu bazaars in the city on Wednesday. The Patamata Rythu Bazaar got 3 tonnes of tomatoes, priced at ₹54 a kg. The prices will keep fluctuating for 10 to 15 more days until the situation improves in Rayalaseema,” he said, adding that the price may not see more than ₹10 to ₹15 hike during this time.

Until the rate comes down to ₹40, the department would continue to purchase tomatoes from Anantapur and Madanapalle, he said.

