People throng rythu bazaars as tomato price touches ₹80 a kg in markets

People thronged rythu bazaars on Thursday to buy tomatoes as the prices shot up once again in Vijayawada, with the markets and stalls selling the staple vegetable at the rate of ₹80 a kg. The prices have been hovering around ₹70 in some stalls and markets for two days now.

ADVERTISEMENT

At rythu bazaars across the city, the vegetable was sold at ₹58 per kg on Thursday. Karunakar, Estate Officer, at the Patamata Rythu Bazaar, said the excessive rain in the tomato-producing region of Annamayya district had led to the price hike across the State.

All the nine rythu bazaars in the city get tomatoes from the markets of Madanapalle. “But with the demand rising and supply declining due to low yield and crop damage, the agricultural department procured tomatoes from Anantapur district and supplied them to the rythu bazaars in the city on Wednesday. The Patamata Rythu Bazaar got 3 tonnes of tomatoes, priced at ₹54 a kg. The prices will keep fluctuating for 10 to 15 more days until the situation improves in Rayalaseema,” he said, adding that the price may not see more than ₹10 to ₹15 hike during this time.

Until the rate comes down to ₹40, the department would continue to purchase tomatoes from Anantapur and Madanapalle, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.