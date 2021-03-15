People taught a lesson to Naidu in GVMC polls, says MLA

‘They want establishment of Executive Capital in Vizag’

The people of Visakhapatnam have taught a lesson to TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, by defeating the party in the recently concluded GVMC polls, said Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath, here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Amarnath said even during his two-day campaign Mr. Naidu spoke badly about the three capital idea and people had rejected him.

YSRCP’s win substantiated the fact that people of the city want the Executive Capital here and had rejected Mr. Naidu, Mr. Amarnath said.

Appreciating YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, he said that the MP led from the front and secured the win. The Chief Minister and Mr. Vijaya Sai will soon take a call on the mayoral candidate, he said.

Mr. Amarnath said that people of the State have voted for development and YSRCP has fulfilled all the promises made in the 2019 election manifesto.

“If the dates for the MPTC and ZPTC elections are declared, we will also win those elections,” he said.