All Station House officers in Vizianagaram district on Saturday administered oath to the public on following safety precautions and COVID-19 protocol to control the spread of Coronavirus. People responded positively to the programme at Neelakantha Puram, Parvatipuram, Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram and other places. The SHOs were told to take up such programmes in rural and tribal areas also since the people who were motivated with oath programme would make others to follow safety norms.
People take oath to check COVID
Staff Reporter
VIZIANAGARAM,
April 25, 2021 01:03 IST
Staff Reporter
VIZIANAGARAM,
April 25, 2021 01:03 IST
