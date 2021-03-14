People supported idea of making Vizag as Executive capital, says Vijaya Sai

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 March 2021 20:22 IST

‘Naidu, Lokesh tried to provoke people of different regions’

People have voted for development and have supported the idea of Chief Minister of making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital and have once again proved TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu wrong, said YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday after achieving a resounding victory in the GVMC polls, he said, “The victory ensures that the people of Vizag have endorsed the idea of three capitals for holistic development.”

The people have also proved Mr. Naidu wrong that he still enjoys support in the urban areas. “We have won both the gram panchayat and the ULB polls across the State handsomely. The result also proves that people have voted for development and we have our support both in rural and urban,” he said.

Mr. Vijaya Sai pointed out that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not campaign in the civic polls. This proves that he believes in people and people believe in him, the YSRCP leader said.

Mr. Naidu and his son Lokesh had unleashed a vicious campaign and tried to provoke people of different regions but they failed, Mr. Vijaya Sai said.

Ridiculing Mr. Naidu’s statement that people of the State are going to other States to work as labourers, he enquired if Mr. Naidu and his family have gone to Telangana for such a work.

‘Tourist leaders’

“Both Mr. Naidu, his son Lokesh and Mr. Pawan Kalyan of JSP are tourist leaders, as they come to the State once in a while to spread hatred,” he said.

The YSRCP MP also criticised Mr. Naidu for his comment in 2019 election when he had said that the EVMs were tampered. “Now the people have rejected him through the ballot, what will he say now?” he questioned.

‘Will introspect on losses’

Pointing out at some losses in the GVMC election he said, “We have lost in 11 wards in Gajuwaka, five in Bheemili, seven in Pendurthi and five in South constituency. Once we settle down, we shall do an introspection to see, where we have gone wrong or what are the issues that need to be addressed,” he said.

He also came down heavily on MP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, TDP leader Sabbam Hari and some section of the press that was critical of the YSRCP.

Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu said that loss in Gajuwaka area could be due to the false propaganda that YSRCP had a hand in the privatisation of the VSP. “We shall go to people with the facts,” he said.