People suffering under NDA rule: Oommen Chandy

VIJAYAWADA

28 June 2021 23:26 IST

Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy has expressed anger at the Central government for imposing a fresh tax burden on the people who are reeling under the impact of COVID.

The steep hike in petroleum, diesel, LPG and edible oil prices compounded their woes as it stoked inflation. But, the Centre pursued its agenda without an iota of concern for the plight of the masses, he alleged.

Addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao at the State party office here on Monday, Mr. Chandy said it was time the opposition parties fought against the Centre's anti-people policies.

He asserted that the economy was going through an unprecedented crisis due to rolling out a red-carpet to some profit-seeking private enterprises.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president S. Sailajanath said the three controversial agriculture Bills passed by Parliament were detrimental to farmers, and that the minorities were having a tough time warding off forces inimical to them.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bent on privatising Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as part of his economic agenda unmindful of the consequences for thousands of employees and Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy neither had the courage nor the interest to get the promises made at the time of bifurcation, especially Special Category Status, fulfilled, Mr. Sailajanath added.