People suffering under Jagan’s ‘atrocious rule’, says BJP leader

January 05, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State general secretary V. Suryanarayana Raju said people were suffering under the “atrocious rule” of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose government was not in a position to even pay salaries and pensions to employees on time. Sand, land and liquor mafias were rampant in the State but the government lacked the will to crack the whip on land-grabbers and those plundering natural resources. G.Os. were being issued secretly and with ulterior motives, like the controversial G.O. No.1 that prohibited public meetings on roads, roadsides/margins, he said.

Addressing the media persons here on Thursday, Mr. Suryanarayana Raju said the government stopped paying salaries and pensions on the first of every month, for which it was citing various excuses, the most convenient being the severe financial crunch facing the State. There seemed to be no specific date for payment of salaries and pensions, he observed.

At least 50% of the paddy procurement dues were yet to be cleared by the government, he said, and faulted it for transferring teachers when examinations were around the corner.

He said it was disgusting to see Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam making wild gestures at public meetings. Mr. Seetharam had obviously forgotten that he was holding a Constitutional office, the reputation of which he was supposed to uphold. There had been no let-up in the attacks on women and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the BJP leader.