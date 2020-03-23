People stuck on both sides of border near Kurnool

As both the Telugu States go into lockdown without prior notice, several people have been stranded on the either side of the border. The police forces of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been stationed near the Panchalingala check-post on the outskirts of the city on Monday.

Several vehicles going to Telangana were stopped by the Telangana police. A majority of them had Telangana registration, and the people were residents of that State. “We are only letting emergency vehicles and vehicles carrying essential goods into the State,” said M. Venkataramaiah, Circle Inspector of Alampur, Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana.

A few residents of Telangana were spotted arguing with the Telangana police. Some of them were carrying infants. However, the police officers did not allow them into the State.

The Andhra Pradesh forces, on the other hand, stopped several autorickshaws which were hauling workers from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. However, motorcycles were left to pass the check-post freely as most of the motorists were from the villages nearby the check-post.

“We are not stopping people on motorcycles because most of them are coming out to purchase essential goods and take it back home,” said Andhra Pradesh Motor Vehicle inspector, K. Sagar Reddy.

Lorries carrying non-essential goods were stopped on both sides of the check-post. The authorities have been stopping lorries coming into the State and going out of the State from Sunday night. “We even provided dinner to the lorry drivers on Sunday night,” Mr. Reddy added.