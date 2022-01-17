People strongly oppose flyover construction at Ranasthalam

Over ₹100 crore is needed to get the required land from farmers and property owners.

Many public representatives and a majority of the people strongly opposed the construction of the flyover as part of expansion of national highway at JR Puram which is popularly known as Ranasthalam which is one of the major business centers of Srikakulam district.

Ranasthalam which was a small town two decades ago gained importance with its unprecedented development within no time, owing to the establishment of pharmaceutical companies and other industries in its vicinity.

It has gained international prominence due to the proposed nuclear power plant at Kovvada of Ranasthalam mandal. All these factors converted the village into a town.

The locals feared that the the entire town would lose any geographical significance with the construction of flyover as part of expansion of six lane highway. Over ten thousand people depending on business activities are also worried about their livelihood with the proposed 3 km long distance flyover with 45 meters width.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) could construct a bypass road along with flyover nearby Etcherla town but could not do so in Ranasthalam with the deadlock over fixing compensation for land to be acquired for construction of bypass road.

The farmers reportedly sought up to ₹2 crore per acre, citing the compensation paid during land acquisition at Etcherla town. It is said to be the reason for NHAI to opt for flyover from the town itself. Around 50 acres of land is reportedly required for the development of bypass road along with flyover. Over ₹100 crore is needed to get the required land from farmers and property owners.

Flyover Vyatireka Porata Samiti leaders E.T. Raju, Behara Srinivasa Patnaiak and others have already met NHAI authorities, Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, Etcherla MLA Gorle Kiran Kumar and others to stop the construction of flyover within the town.

“Leave about business activity, many residential structures on both sides of the town will get damaged with their nearness to proposed flyover. Alternate plan of constructing small flyover with pillars is also not acceptable for us.” said Mr. E.T. Raju.

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar told The Hindu that the bypass road could not be taken up with the impasse over the finalization of compensation.