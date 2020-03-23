People stay indoors in Chittoor district

The nation-wide Janata Curfew was total all over Chittoor district, with people in people in hundreds of villages staying indoors voluntarily, while traffic on all the national and State highways was missing.

The impact of curfew was seen since dawn at the district headquarters Chittoor. The ever-busy Gandhi Bomma Centre wore a deserted look. All the business establishments and roadside commercial activities were closed.

A large vehicles bound for the highway remained off the road from Nendragunta to the borders of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Janata Curfew was total in Madanapalle, Kuppam, Palamaner, Punganur, Puttur and Nagari municipalities. Except for a few roadside bunks, the entire commercial and public movement was absent.

The police personnel were seen guarding at the entrances to some of the towns situated close to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka borders. The curfew evoked overwhelming response from the public at Satyavedu, Varadaiahpalem and at several colonies abutting the Sri City industrial zone.

Isolation Wards

Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta told the media here that isolation wards were kept ready at five area hospitals in the district, apart from a 200-bed facility near Tirupati, exclusively to fight the COVID-19 threat.

Mr. Gupta said test on the two persons who had symptoms of COVID-19 on Saturday proved negative. The Collector sought prompt public information on the free movement of foreign returnees away from home quarantine, so that they could be shifted to isolation wards of area hospitals in their respective areas.