People show self-discipline, dispel Sunday rush fears

The first Sunday after the announcement of the countrywide lockdown to fight COVID-19 raised the spectre of heavy crowds surging to meat shops and vegetable markets. But the spectacle of self-discipline among the crowds, more or less adhering to the social distancing norm, came as a big relief to the police and officials at many places in Chittoor district, which recorded its first positive case last week.

In Chittoor, public started coming on to the streets from early hours to fulfil their requirements, moving towards chicken centres and vegetable outlets at half a dozen junctions. Many of them were seen with masks or handkerchiefs tied to their faces. At all the chicken shops, people were seen standing in queues at marked boxes, inching their way slowly. Violations were discouraged by fellow buyers and vendors. Similar scenes were witnessed at petrol pumps and vegetable markets.

Humanitarian gesture

In a gesture towards elderly people and women, they were allowed by consumers voluntarily to pass them in the queue. Elderly women masking their faces with saris has become a common sight, indicating fear and growing awareness among them. Interestingly, a majority of the public avoided taking their children along while moving out.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar, who inspected the public places in Chittoor on Sunday morning, told the media that it was appreciable that the public were slowly but steadily adopting themselves to the social distancing norm. “For the next two weeks, the lockdown will be implemented strictly. We are thoroughly monitoring the foreign returnees who are under home quarantine now. Their movements are under strict surveillance on the app,” he said.

Norms at ration shops

Meanwhile, prompted by the civil supplies officials and the police personnel on patrol, ration shop dealers ensured that beneficiaries washed their hands before collecting their ration from a distance of one metre. This norm was seen successfully implemented at Irala, Thavanampalle, Piler, Bangaruplem and Gudipala mandals. Necessary arrangements were made for the purpose at the ration shops.