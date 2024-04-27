ADVERTISEMENT

People should take precautionary measures to overcome summer heat: IMA

April 27, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Arya Vysya Sangham representatives distributing buttermilk to people near Vizianagaram court complex on Saturday.

Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) State president J.C. Naidu and Andhra Pradesh ST Commission chairman D.V.G. Sankara Rao, who is a doctor by profession, urged the people to take precautionary steps to overcome summer heat in the backdrop of mercury touching 40 degrees Celsius in several places of the district. They released a pamphlet which explained health tips such as wearing hats, carrying water and first aid for patients suffering from sunstroke.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram District Vasavi Foundation president, Mandavilli Venkata Raju, 37th division corporator, Bali Padmavati, launched a buttermilk distribution centre near the court complex at Vantitada Agraharam of Vizianagaram. Mr. Venkata Raju and Vasavi Foundation secretary, Vabbilisetti Venkata Satyanarayana, said that the service would continue till June second week with the support of Sri Arya Vysya Sangham members from across the district.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

