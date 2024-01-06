People should promote their mother tongue, says Mizoram Governor

January 06, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu on Saturday said that the language would reflect the respective culture of the land during the second International Telugu Mahasabhalu being held at GIET college campus near Rajamahendravaram city. The Andhra Saraswatha Parishad in collaboration with Chaitanya Group of Colleges is organising the three-day conference.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Hari Babu has stated that every individual has the responsibility to promote the mother tongue. “The land of the Telugu language is also known for rivers along which the Telugu culture is thriving. Andhra Pradesh is also known for many literary people who promoted the Telugu with their writings and poetry,” said Mr. Hari Babu.

In another session, Professor Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has said that translation plays an instrumental role in popularising the greatness of Telugu language.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Translation of the Telugu literary works will promote our language to the societies of different languages and reveal the beauty of our language and culture,” said Mr. Lakshmi Prasad.

Andhra Saraswatha Parishad president Ghazal Srinivas recited a few ghazals during the conference. Various folk performances have drawn the attention of the gathering. East Godavari-based renowned sculptor D. Rajkumar Vadayar was felicitated by Mr. Lakshmi Prasad and other dignitaries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.