People should promote their mother tongue, says Mizoram Governor

Translation of the Telugu literary works will promote our language to other societies, says Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad

January 06, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu being felicitated during the second International Telugu Mahasabhalu near Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. Professor Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad isseen.

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu being felicitated during the second International Telugu Mahasabhalu near Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. Professor Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad isseen. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu on Saturday said that the language would reflect the respective culture of the land during the second International Telugu Mahasabhalu being held at GIET college campus near Rajamahendravaram city. The Andhra Saraswatha Parishad in collaboration with Chaitanya Group of Colleges is organising the three-day conference. 

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Hari Babu has stated that every individual has the responsibility to promote the mother tongue. “The land of the Telugu language is also known for rivers along which the Telugu culture is thriving. Andhra Pradesh is also known for many literary people who promoted the Telugu with their writings and poetry,” said Mr. Hari Babu.

In another session, Professor Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has said that translation plays an instrumental role in popularising the greatness of Telugu language. 

“Translation of the Telugu literary works will promote our language to the societies of different languages and reveal the beauty of our language and culture,” said Mr. Lakshmi Prasad.

Andhra Saraswatha Parishad president Ghazal Srinivas recited a few ghazals during the conference. Various folk performances have drawn the attention of the gathering. East Godavari-based renowned sculptor D. Rajkumar Vadayar was felicitated by Mr. Lakshmi Prasad and other dignitaries.

