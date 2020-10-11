People should not panic in case of gas leak, says expert

VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Move the cylinder to an open area and ensure there is no spark’

The city experienced two domestic cylinder leaks, with one resulting in blast and the other leading to fire in kitchen on Friday night.

In one case at Sabbavaram, the leak led to a blast, in which six people, including three inmates and the others who had come to their rescue, were injured, with one 45-year-old woman being said to be critical.

In another leak that resulted in a fire in the kitchen at Marripalem, there were no injuries. But there was some property damage. In both the cases, the police and the Fire Department took steps to prevent further damage. But the moot question is how can there be a fire in case of a leak in domestic cylinder.

According to S.P.B. Rangacharyulu, president, Fire and Security Association of India (Vizag chapter), fire can be avoided if the inmates do not panic. “A minor caution is enough,” he said.

Analysing both the cases, he said, “It is clear that there was a leak from the cylinders in both the cases, but there must have been a source of fire in both the cases.”

It is learnt that in the case in Sabbavaram, when gas was leaking from the cylinder, one of the injured had lit a candle. When gas leaks a vapour cloud is formed in the area and a small spark from the friction created while closing a door or switching on the exhaust fan, is enough to cause fire. “And if the fire enters the cylinder, then there can be a blast,” said Mr. Rangacharyulu.

If there is a gas leak and the cylinder cannot be turned off, move the cylinder from enclosed area to open space like terrace or balcony, where the gas can dissipate.

If not possible, carefully open all windows and doors (without causing any friction) and avoid any form of ignition such as turning off or on lamps and electrical switches and immediately pour water on incense sticks if they are lighted. Keep smokers away from the spot, he said.

If the smell of the gas is strong and persists, try to cordon of the area and call up the Fire Department, said Mr. Rangacharyulu.