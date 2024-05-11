People should not commit the mistake of voting YSRCP back to power again, says Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday said it would be a blunder on the part of the people if they bring the YSRCP back to power again in Andhra Pradesh.

Concluding his election campaign at a public meeting in Kakinada city, Mr. Pawan said, “In 2019, I had warned that the future of Andhra Pradesh would be in peril if Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was voted to power. Five years later, my observations have been proven right. It will be people’s mistake if they give the same mandate again.”

“I do not need politics. However, I have been striving to ensure a bright future for Andhra Pradesh and protect the Stat from being ruled by rowdies. I cannot see our land (State) going into the hands of people who are criminalising politics. As Chief Minister, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself needs permission from the court to go abroad as he is facing several cases,” said Mr. Pawan.

“Jana Sena Party has been working to ensure a bright future for Andhra Pradesh for over a decade. I have never sought power for myself. Now, the future is in the hands of the people. It is time for a change in power. I will stand for the State till my last breath,” Mr. Pawan said.

‘Threat to life’

On alleged threat to his life if the YSRCP was voted to power again, Mr. Pawan said, “I am prepared to take on any challenge. I have never been scared of anyone. People should fight against those with criminal background, instead of running away from them. One should leave the fear and fight for democracy.”

