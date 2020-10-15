People recall bond with the post office

Customers, staff members felicitated as part of National Postal Week

The Vijayawada Postal Division of the Department of Posts felicitated its customers and staff members as part of National Postal Week, celebrated from October 9 to 15 at all the post offices in Krishna district.

In a statement released on Thursday, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices K. Sudheer Babu said oldest SB customers, older post box holders and customers who paid the highest premium, expressed their gratitude and recalled their good old memories associated with the Department of Posts.

Philately Day, celebrated as part of the celebrations, was attended by philatelists from Vijayawada, Guntur and Gudivada, who shared interesting stories on their collections, particularly those related to Mahatma Gandhi, which is relevant even today.

Campaigns such as Know Your Postman, Know your area PIN code and Know your Nearest Letterbox drew good response.

Mr. Babu said the department had opened new PPF accounts, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana accounts and had entered into Memorandums of Understanding with various organisations for bulk door delivery of articles.

The services of the Vijayawada Postal Division included delivery of laddu prasadam of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Matha Vaishnodvi prasadam and from various other holy shrines in the country. “Ganga jal is the most popular and sought-after product delivered through Department of Posts. He said Ganga jal was sold across all post offices in Vijayawada and Krishna district.