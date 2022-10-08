People of Telangana waiting to give VRS to TRS, says BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president

ADVERTISEMENT

Questioning the rationale behind Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao floating Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju on Saturday said the regional party would bite the dust during the elections in Telangana.

Sensing a poll debacle, the Telangana Chief Minister seemed to be making a futile attempt to improve his party’s prospects elsewhere in the country, Mr. Veerraju told the media here.

“People are waiting for an opportunity to give VRS to TRS,” Mr. Veerraju quipped.

ADVERTISEMENT

With what face would Mr. Rao and his son Rama Rao, who had “spewed venom at the people of Andhra Pradesh,” come to the State to seek votes, he asked.

Highlighting the development and welfare initiatives of the BJP-led government at the Centre, Mr. Veerraju said under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had become the fifth biggest global economy, overtaking the United Kingdom, thanks to progressive economic policies.

The KCR-KTR duo had no moral right to criticise the Modi government as also the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, he said.

Amaravati issue

Asserting that the BJP was committed to developing Amaravati as the “one and only capital of Andhra Pradesh,” he charged the YSRCP with fanning regional animosities with its three- capital move.

The YSRCP would have to pay a heavy price for “dividing the people on the sensitive issue” by instigating stirs in the north coastal Andhra region, he said.

The Union Government had provided liberal central assistance to develop the State capital only at Amaravati, and also set up a host of Central government organisations in the capital region, he said.

Support to sarpanches

The BJP would stage State-wide protests in support of the sarpanches agitating against the denial of Central funds to the local bodies, Mr. Veerraju said.

He alleged that the State government had diverted funds earmarked under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme for construction of Rhythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKSs), village veterinary clinics and Panchayatraj buildings, and indulged in corruption in a big way.