People of Kuppam have bid Naidu farewell, says Sajjala

He attributes massive win in municipal polls to welfare initiatives

The people of Kuppam have bid farewell to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said.

The YSRCP swept the municipal elections with the people’s support, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said while addressing the media here on Wednesday.

“Mr. Naidu has suffered yet another humiliating defeat in Kuppam, which has been his bastion for decades,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

“People have no faith in Mr. Naidu’s words as he betrayed them for years. The TDP has been registering adverse results from the panchayat elections as people have welcomed the good governance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

“Mr. Naidu has already found an excuse for his defeat. He is now alleging that irregularities have taken place in the elections despite the State Election Commissioner denying them,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

It was the TDP leaders who had mobilised people from other mandals to create chaos during the elections and blame the government, he alleged.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the YSRCP’s winning streak had started with over 50% votes in the 2019 general elections, which surpassed 90% in the municipal elections.

Attributing it to the welfare schemes and the initiatives that benefited people of all sections, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy thanked the voters for supporting the YSRCP and giving it such a massive win.