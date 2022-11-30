  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Argentina, France in action tonight

People of Andhra Pradesh will unite to oust YSR Congress Party from power in 2024, says Ashok Gajapathi Raju

The ruling YSR Congress Party has ignored development of North Andhra region, says TDP veteran

November 30, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju releasing a poster of the Praja Chaitanya Yatra at the TDP office in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju releasing a poster of the Praja Chaitanya Yatra at the TDP office in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Former Union Minister and TDP leader P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju released a poster of the Praja Chaitanya Yatra that was launched in the district by Telugu Shakti president B.V. Ram at the city TDP office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said he was confident that people from all sections of society would come together to oust the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) from power in the 2024 elections as there was widespread disillusionment with the government.

“The State government has ignored the development of North Andhra region as well as other parts of the State. The three-capitals proposal will not benefit any region as officials would not be able to focus on administration due to frequent shuttling between the three regions,” Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said.

The TDP leader also spoke on the murder case of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy which is sub-judice.

“The transfer of the murder case from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana indicates that there is neither a proper administrative nor a democratic set-up in Andhra Pradesh. The Telugu Desam Party’s ‘Idemi Kharma’ programme will expose the government’s failures further,” he said.

Mr. Ram said that his Telugu Shakti organisation was striving to ensure that the assurances made to the State in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act were implemented by the Centre, including financial assistance to the North Andhra region.

“Completion of the Sujala Sravanthi project is the need of the hour to irrigate over 10 lakh acres in the region,” Mr. Ram said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.