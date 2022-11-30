People of Andhra Pradesh will unite to oust YSR Congress Party from power in 2024, says Ashok Gajapathi Raju

November 30, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former Union Minister and TDP leader P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju released a poster of the Praja Chaitanya Yatra that was launched in the district by Telugu Shakti president B.V. Ram at the city TDP office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said he was confident that people from all sections of society would come together to oust the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) from power in the 2024 elections as there was widespread disillusionment with the government.

“The State government has ignored the development of North Andhra region as well as other parts of the State. The three-capitals proposal will not benefit any region as officials would not be able to focus on administration due to frequent shuttling between the three regions,” Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said.

The TDP leader also spoke on the murder case of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy which is sub-judice.

“The transfer of the murder case from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana indicates that there is neither a proper administrative nor a democratic set-up in Andhra Pradesh. The Telugu Desam Party’s ‘Idemi Kharma’ programme will expose the government’s failures further,” he said.

Mr. Ram said that his Telugu Shakti organisation was striving to ensure that the assurances made to the State in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act were implemented by the Centre, including financial assistance to the North Andhra region.

“Completion of the Sujala Sravanthi project is the need of the hour to irrigate over 10 lakh acres in the region,” Mr. Ram said.