People of Andhra Pradesh will repose faith in TDP in 2024, says Yanamala

January 10, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu predicted a repeat of political scenario of 1983 in andhra Pradesh in 2024. Addressing the media on January 10 (Tuesday), Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that the people had reposed faith in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) when the State was passing through a crisis in 1983.

“A similar situation is prevailing in the State now. The criticism on the meeting between TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan is a reflection of the insecurity in the YSRCP camp,” said Mr. Ramakrishnudu.

Pointing out that he has dared Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for an open debate on the financial condition of the State many times, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that the total debt burden on the State from 1956, when Andhra Pradesh was formed, to 2014 was ₹2.56 lakh crore. “During the three and a half year tenure of the YSRCP government, the debt burden has gone up to a whooping ₹8.50 lakh crore and it will reach the ₹11 lakh-crore mark by that time Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy finished this tenure,” he said.

Observing that several regional parties survived only for a few years, the former Finance Minister said that the TDP had been winning the confidence of the people for the past 40 years.