People of Andhra Pradesh satisfied with performance of YSRCP government, says Minister

October 03, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - NELLORE

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has asserted that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is committed to implementing welfare schemes and development projects with full vigour to benefit the people at the grassroots level.

Inaugurating development projects worth ₹90 lakh including a drinking water scheme for the Jagananna Colonies under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Manubolu village, near Sarvepalli, he said that the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthvam‘ had evoked an overwhelming response from the public who were fully satisfied with the peformance of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Poll surveys conducted by some psephologists from reputed media houses have pointed to return of the YSRCP to power in 2024, he said.

“The previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had restricted itself to laying foundation stones for development projects without paying attention to completing them. We (YSRCP government) have ensured the completion of all civic works started by the government,” said the Minister.

In Manubolu alone, civic projects worth ₹12.30 crore including internal roads have been completed, he said, adding the YSRCP government had ensured holistic development of villages.

The Minister alleged that the people were fed up with the previous Chandrababu Naidu government which had looted public money in different ways such as the alleged skill development scam.

The protests organised by the opposition parties in the wake of the arrest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu received poor response from the public, he opined, adding that the TDP, in no mandal, was able to mobilise people for agitations for two days at a stretch.

