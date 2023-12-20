ADVERTISEMENT

People of Andhra Pradesh have accepted TDP-JSP alliance, says Nadendla Manohar

December 20, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The ‘one chance’ given to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to become Chief Minister has led to many problems for the people of the State, says JSP leader

K Srinivasa Rao

People are eagerly waiting to defeat Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party, says JSP leader Nadendla Manohar.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Wednesday said the JSP joined hands with the TDP to protect the people of Andhra Pradesh from the “atrocities, corruption and misrule of the YSRCP government.”

Speaking at the ‘Yuva Galam-Navasakam’ public meeting organised at Polipalli in Vizianagaram district, Mr. Manohar said people had accepted the alliance of both the parties and JSP president’s Pawan Kalyan extending his wholehearted solidarity with former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu when he was jailed in the alleged skill development case.

“People’s one chance to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to become Chief Minister led to many problems for the people of the State. Now, they are eagerly waiting to defeat him and his party. Yuva Galam’s success is the beginning of the end of the YSRCP rule in the State,” said Mr. Manohar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US