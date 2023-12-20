GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People of Andhra Pradesh have accepted TDP-JSP alliance, says Nadendla Manohar

The ‘one chance’ given to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to become Chief Minister has led to many problems for the people of the State, says JSP leader

December 20, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
People are eagerly waiting to defeat Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party, says JSP leader Nadendla Manohar.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Wednesday said the JSP joined hands with the TDP to protect the people of Andhra Pradesh from the “atrocities, corruption and misrule of the YSRCP government.”

Speaking at the ‘Yuva Galam-Navasakam’ public meeting organised at Polipalli in Vizianagaram district, Mr. Manohar said people had accepted the alliance of both the parties and JSP president’s Pawan Kalyan extending his wholehearted solidarity with former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu when he was jailed in the alleged skill development case.

“People’s one chance to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to become Chief Minister led to many problems for the people of the State. Now, they are eagerly waiting to defeat him and his party. Yuva Galam’s success is the beginning of the end of the YSRCP rule in the State,” said Mr. Manohar.

