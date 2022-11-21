People of Andhra Pradesh eager to show YSRCP the door, says Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

November 21, 2022 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on November 20 (Sunday) said that fear of defeat in the elections was ‘haunting’ the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders due to the ‘overwhelming public response’ to party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meetings.

“Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has miserably failed in running the administration effectively. Instead, he and his team of Ministers have unleashed a reign of anarchy in the State,” Mr. Ramakrishnudutold the media.

He claimed that massive turnout of people at Naidu’s meetings had made the ruling party leaders ‘jittery’ and added that the recent decision announced by the courts that pending criminal cases against political leaders would be disposed of ‘had upset’ Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his team.

He said people had voted for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy believing the many promises he had made at the time of the elections. “But, he has failed to live up to the expectations of people and has proved beyond any doubt in his three-and-a-half-year rule that he does not deserve to rule the State,” said the TDP leader.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu alleged that people were vexed with the ‘fascist and autocratic’ rule of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) which had been fleecing them in the name of water tax, revision of property tax and hike in RTC fares besides other incoherent measures.

He accused the YSRCP government of “looting the poor on the pretext of One Time Settlement (OTS) for houses build decades ago.” Criticising the government claim on welfare measures, the TDP leader cited metering of the agricultural pump-sets, the “skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and steep hike in oil prices.”

He said deviating from his promise to implement total prohibition in phases, the YSRCP government had been frequently revising liquor price and liquor outlets were allowed to function for 24 hours. “Atrocities against women are on the rise and the ruling party leaders are found to be involved in many land encroachment cases across the State,” he alleged.

“Distraught with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s misrule, people will show the YSRCP the door in the coming elections,” he added.