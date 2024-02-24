ADVERTISEMENT

People of Andhra Pradesh are willing to vote for the BJP, says Purandeswari

February 24, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

‘Praja Poru’ campaign is aimed at highlighting the Central government’s contribution to the development of Andhra Pradesh, says the BJP State president

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Andhra Pradesh BJP president D. Purandeswari speaking at the party’s election management committee meeting in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh BJP president D. Purandeswari has claimed that the people are willing to vote for her party in the ensuing elections, and that they are impressed by the Central government’s contribution to the development of Andhra Pradesh, which is being highlighted through the ‘Praja Poru’ campaign.

Addressing the BJP’s election management committee meeting here on February 24 (Saturday), Ms. Purandeswari said that the party was gearing up for the elections, and reiterated that the issue of alliances would be sorted out by the Central leadership.

Electoral malpractices

Ms. Purandeswari said a concerted effort should be made to get the people to exercise their right to vote, and attempts to vitiate the conduct of elections should be thwarted. The party had already taken the electoral malpractices to the notice of the Election Commission of India (ECI), she said.

She further said that Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao’s comments that the ward and village volunteers would be engaged as the ruling party’s polling agents tantamount to defying the ECI’s instructions.

What was even more objectionable was Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself exhorting the volunteers to make the people vote for the YSRCP, she said, and added that she wrote a letter about these violations to the ECI.

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and State party general secretary B. Siva Narayana were present.

