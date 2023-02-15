ADVERTISEMENT

People of Andhra Pradesh are not interested in three capitals, says Jana Sena Party leader Nadendla Manohar 

February 15, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

There is no unanimity of thought on the issue among the Ministers, Nadendla Manohar says, and adds that Andhra Pradesh continues to remain at the crossroads almost 10 years after bifurcation

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The JSP has been consistent in its stand that Amaravati should be the single capital of Andhra Pradesh, says Nadendla Manohar.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has said that the proposal to have three capitals is a political gamble, and it will by no means bring about a dramatic transformation of the State as is being claimed by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Addressing the media at Tenali on February 15 (Wednesday), Mr. Manohar insisted that people were not interested in three capitals, and it was only the YSRCP’s wish to split the capital into three seats of administration.

“If Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has the courage, he should make three capitals his party’s main election plank.”Nadendla ManoharJana Sena Party leader

‘If Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has the courage, he should make three capitals his party’s main election plank,” he challenged.

Mr. Manohar said there was no unanimity of thought on the issue among the Ministers, which was evident from a Minister’s statement that Visakhapatnam was the Executive capital and another one contradicting it by suggesting that Visakhapatnam would be the single capital of Andhra Pradesh, and yet another Minister wanting a separate State for Uttarandhra.

He expressed regret that Andhra Pradesh remained at the crossroads even almost 10 years after bifurcation, and instead of remedying the situation, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy came up with his brand of decentralisation, which only compounded the State’s woes.

“The JSP has been consistent in its stand that Amaravati should be the single capital of Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Manohar said, while observing that it was not some political party, but the people who had lost the 2019 elections.

