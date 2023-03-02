People of all religions take part in Urs celebrations at Dargah of Sufi saint in A.P.’s Vizianagaram

March 02, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Irrespective of caste, creed and religion, hundreds took part in the 64th Urs celebrations that began at the Dargah of Sufi saint Hazarath Shahensha Baba Khadar Auliya on Thursday. Khadar Nagar of Babametta of the Fort City wore a festive look and the celebrations would continue till Saturday. Head of the famous Dargah Khaleelullah Shareer Sha Taj Khadari blessed the devotees and asked them to spare time for charity, which, he said, would ensure them inner happiness. He said distribution of free food had been continuing for the past six decades without break because of the devotees’ support. Many VIPs, including public representatives and police officers, offered prayers at the Dargah.