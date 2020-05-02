People of 6 villages to be rehabilitated by May end in E.G.

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Saturday directed the officials concerned to ensure the safety of the residents of six villages that faced submergence problem during the floods last year, by shifting them to the rehabilitation colonies by May end.

In a high-level meeting attending by ITDA Chintoor and Rampachodavaram Project Officers, Mr. Muralidhar Reddy said that the construction of houses in the rehabilitation colonies should be completed before the May-end deadline to facilitate shifting and avoid any untoward incidents during the likely floods in the Godavari in the ensuing monsoon.

The six villages that were submerged last year are Devipatnam, Toyyeru, Chinaramanayyapeta, Pudipalli, Dandangi, Agraharam and Gubbalampalem.

Compensation

In the case of two rehabilitation projects under the ITDA Chintoor limits, Mr. Muralidhar Reddy directed Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana to allocate land to compensate for the land that was gathered for the Polavaram irrigation project. It should be close to the rehabilitation colony, he said.

The officials of the irrigation and other departments were told to prepare a flood and submergence mitigation plan based on the cofferdam location of the Polavaram irrigation project besides setting up a flood monitoring cell.

ITDA-Rampachodavaram Project Officer Nishant Kumar, Sub-Collector Praveen Adithya, ASP Vakul Jindal and officials from the Roads and Buildings and Housing Departments were present.