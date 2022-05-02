People of 514 mandals suffer ‘severe stress’ as mercury stays high in A.P.

Only 17 mandals likely to witness heatwave today

As many as 514 out of 670 mandals in the State witnessed 'hot' weather on Monday as the mercury continued to soar high.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority's discomfort index, there was 'severe stress' on the people in 514 mandals where the maximum temperature felt was above 46 degrees Celsius. Similarly, 152 mandals witnessed 'warm' weather as maximum temperatures of 34 to 45 degrees Celsius were felt.

The discomfort index and the 'real feel' of temperature data is based on the India Meteorological Department's model simulation of maximum temperature and maximum humidity.

Also, according to APSDMA, one mandal in Anakapalli district of the State witnessed severe heatwave conditions while 24 mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Anakapalli (10), East Godavari (3), Kakinada (2), NTR (5), Visakhapatnam (1) and YSR (2) witnessed heatwave conditions.

On Tuesday, only 17 mandals in seven districts are likely to witness a heatwave.

Meanwhile, according to IMD, several stations recorded more than 40 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Monday. Kadapa recorded 41.6 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Kurnool (41.4), Nandigama (41.4), Jangamaheswara Puram (41.4), Gannavaram-Vijayawada (41.0), Amaravati (40.9), Anantapur (40.3), Tirupati (40.2), Nellore (40.0), Tuni (39.5), Kavali (38.9), Kakinada (37.9), Ongole (37.6), Machilipatnam (36.9), Bapatla (36.0), Narsapur (35.3), Visakhapatnam (34.0) and Kalingapatnam (32.9).