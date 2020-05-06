People not wearing masksto pay ₹100 fine in city

Making it clear that wearing face masks and maintaining social distance have been made mandatory in the city, the authorities have said that the enforcement teams of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will collect a fine of ₹100 from the violators.

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, in a review meeting with the VMC officials on Wednesday, said that special teams had been formed to create awareness on the usage of face masks in the city.

“The violators will be imposed a fine of ₹100 as per the government orders and those who spit in public places are already being slapped with a fine of ₹1,000,” he said.

VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that teams with four officials each would be posted at four checkposts to enforce the lockdown norms and a mobile team would be enforcing the rules in the city.