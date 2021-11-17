People no longer trust TDP, says Botcha

‘Negative campaign didn’t work for the Opposition party’

The welfare schemes being implemented by the government have ensured the YSRCP a thumping victory in municipal elections in the State, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana has said.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Satyanarayana said the series of wins being registered by the ruling party clearly showed the people’s support to the government.

The TDP leaders had hoped that false allegations would have a negative impact on the YSRCP’s chances, but the results showed that people didn’t trust them.

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu used to blame EVMs for his party’s debacle. Now, he is attributing the TDP’s dismal show to fake votes. It is once again proved that the people have reposed their faith in the YSRCP government and backed its welfare initiatives,” the Minister said.

Responding to queries, the Minister said “there is no comparison between the freedom movement and the Amaravati agitation.” He said the government had the right to make decisions for the round development of the State.