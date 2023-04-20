ADVERTISEMENT

People need to bring Naidu back to power in Andhra Pradesh, says Atchannaidu

April 20, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is a historic necessity, as only Naidu is capable of handling the situation arising from the mess created by YSRCP government in the State, says TDP State president Atchannaidu

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu and other leaders celebrating party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s birthday at the party central office on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu has stressed the need for party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to become the Chief Minister again to steer Andhra Pradesh clear of all the troubles in which it is embroiled.

He has insisted that it is a historic necessity as only Mr. Naidu is capable of handling the situation arising from the mess created by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Participating as chief guest in Mr. Naidu’s 73rd birthday celebrations at the party’s central office, near Mangalagiri, on Thursday, Mr. Atchannaidu said former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao had ushered in economic reforms, which transformed India into a global power.

After Narasimha Rao, it was Mr. Naidu who pioneered the reforms in an equally brilliant manner by taking a slew of steps that made Andhra Pradesh a progressive State, Mr. Atchannaidu said.

Andhra Pradesh was on a smooth sail under Mr. Naidu’s visionary leadership, but bad days started when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took the reins of power, which people realised was because of a grave mistake committed by them.

Mr. Atchannaidu observed that when Mr. Naidu first became the Chief Minister in 1995, the unified State was in such a turmoil that the incumbent government was not in a position to pay salaries to its employees and the economy was itself in a shambles. But, Mr. Naidu achieved a dramatic turnaround through his political acumen and futuristic vision.

The people were again in desperate need for Mr. Naidu’s leadership, as Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ruined the State.

“If Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is chosen as Chief Minister yet another time, the people’s woes will be compounded further,” he warned.

Party leaders T.D. Janardhan, P. Ashok Babu and others were present. Earlier, Mr. Atchannaidu cut a cake weighing 73 kg.

