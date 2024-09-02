People near Krishna river bank pack their bags in anticipation of the worst

People in Krishna Lanka, Ranigari Thota and other areas in the city have been living in fear ever since the water levels in the Krishna river started rising on August 30, Saturday.

Some of them, living in houses constructed right behind the Riverfront Park, said if not for the retaining wall, the areas would have been under water by now. Some others said despite the wall, the water is entering their compounds.

“We have never seen a situation like this in 40 years. The last time I had to shift to a tent due to floods was in 1980,” said V. Prabhakar, who owns a small stall near the park, on Monday, September 2. However, he was confident that the river would not breach the retaining wall. “We were all here when the construction of the wall was under way. The wall is strong and as high as a palm tree,” he said.

But, his neighbours, Vemula Ramanamma and her family of three had a different opinion. “Water has entered our houses already. Before the wall was constructed, our houses used to get inundated every year. This year, while it is true that the wall saved us, we will still have to find a temporary accommodation,” Ramanamma said, adding that they spent yesterday (Sunday) night awake, anticipating the worst. They already packed up their bags, and kept all documents and jewellery safe.

Buddha Prasad, a resident of Ranigari Thota, said his family too kept everything ready should the need arise.

Many people gathered at the Riverferont Park near the retaining wall to take selfies in the background of surging water. As of Monday, the water covered nearly 3/4th of the 10.76 metre retaining wall. People were worried that if the inflows rose by night, the water might come into the colonies.

In February, an official from the Water Resources Department said the flood protection wall could withstand up to 12 lakh cusecs of floodwater and that the maximum force of floodwater that had hit the banks till then was 11 lakh cusecs.

As of Monday 8 p.m., the flood discharge from the Prakasam Barrage was 11,25,376 lakh cusecs.

