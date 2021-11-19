People moved to relief camps as Penna in spate

NELLORE

19 November 2021

11 gates of Somasila reservoir lifted

A huge 5.31 lakh cusecs of water was discharged by lifting 11 gates of Somasila reservoir as Penna river was in spate following heavy rains in the catchment areas in the neighbourng YSR Kadapa district.

Two units each of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force were rushed to the flood-affected parts to rescue stranded people as the inflow into the reservoir remained high at 5.56 lakh cusecs on Friday morning. However, the inflow came down to little over 5 lakh cusecs in the evening.

The district administration heaved a relief with rains abating in the wake of the depression weakening into a well-marked low pressure after crossing the coast.

“We are on high alert and closely watching the flood situation in Penna,” District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said overseeing the relief operations along with Special Officer B. Rajasekhar deputed by the State Government. Only four mandals in the district now had over 10 mm rainfall, the District Collector said. No untoward incidents had been reported from anywhere in the district so far, he added.

The Swarnamukhi river, which was also in spate carrying over 60,000 cusecs of water from neighbouring Chittoor district, kept the district administration on tenterhooks.

The irrigation authorities maintained a flood cushion of 7.95 tmcft in the Somasila reservoir with a 78 tmcft capacity in the wake of the unabated rains in the catchment areas. Flood waters overflowed over some places including on the arterial Chennai-Kolkata national highway near Gudur. However, the officials intervened and ensured smooth flow of vehiclar traffic. The Nellore-Budvel highway was flooded following the heavy discharge from Somasila reservoir.

Police personnel led by Nellore Superintendent of Police Ch.Vijaya Rao rescued the stranded people in Sangam and Atmakur mandals. As many as 1,950 people were moved to 13 relief camps set up by the district administration.

Standing crops in 8738 hectares, including paddy in 5,173 hectares, were damaged, according to a preliminary report compiled by the Agriculture department. Paddy nurseries raised in 2872.58 hectares were also damaged. The affected farmers would be provided subsidised seeds after a detailed survey of the damage to crops caused by the rains.