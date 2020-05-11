Andhra Pradesh

‘People in quarantine charged for transport’

The Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy quoting the video statement of a person from Tamil Nadu, alleged on Monday that the officer in-charge of sending 20 persons from a quarantine centre in Kadiri town to their native villages in T.N. asked them to deposit ₹20,000 as no government transport was available.

He said at a time when the State government should have given them ₹2,000 each while sending them off from a quarantine centre, they had been charged ₹1,000 each for 20 persons as a private bus was arranged for them instead of an APSRTC bus.

