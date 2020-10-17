People in low-lying areas being shifted as Krishna swells

GUNTUR

17 October 2020 00:19 IST

Discharge from Prakasam Barrage likely to cross 10 lakh cusecs, says Collector

District Collector I. Samuel Anand Kumar has asked the people living in low-lying areas adjoining the Krishna river to reach rehabilitation centres as flood level was increasing in the river.

The Collector along with Joint Collectors A.S. Dinesh Kumar and P. Prasanthi inspected the rescue operations in Kolluru mandal of Tenali division on Friday. He reviewed the situation with special officers of Revenue, Police, Health and Disaster Management departments appointed for the Krishna floods and asked them to shift people to the rehabilitation centres using tractors and boats. Take the police help in case someone refused to move to the shelters, he said.

Later, the Collector told reporters that the discharge from Prakasam Barrage would cross 9 to 10 lakh cusecs as there were heavy discharges from the Srisailam, Pulichintala, Munneru and Musi projects due to heavy rain.

“There are 18 lanka villages in Kolluru mandal from where people are being moved to the rehabilitation centre at Donepudi. We are using 30 boats of the Fisheries Department for shifting people and restricting the number to 10-15 persons per boat. Rehabilitation centres have also been arranged in Kolluru, Bhattiprole and Kollipara,” said the Collector.

Superintendent of Police Guntur Rural Vishal Gunni visited the lanka villages of Gajulanka, Pesarlanka, Chinta Lanka and Eepuru Lanka.